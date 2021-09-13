WC crematoriums not coping, says NFDA after truck stopped with 106 bodies in it

At the weekend, a vehicle headed for the Eastern Cape was stopped in Somerset West and found to be carrying over 100 cadavers. The bodies were scheduled to be cremated in the Eastern Cape, as Cape facilities battled with high volumes.

CAPE TOWN - The National Funeral Directors’ Association (NFDA) said that the transportation of over 100 bodies spoke to the extent to which the COVID-19 third wave had impacted on funeral parlours.

On Saturday, a truck driver en route to the Eastern Cape was discovered to be travelling with 106 bodies.

He was subsequently fined, and the undertaker dispatched a secondary vehicle before the journey was allowed to continue.

While the Western Cape exited the peak of its third wave two weeks ago, mortuaries and funeral parlours were still bearing the brunt.

The National Funeral Directors Association's Lawrence Konyana: "Unfortunately, it highlights the reality of the situation that's currently happening, especially in the Western Cape, because funeral parlours there are quite overwhelmed. They're working on capacity almost week to week."

The bodies were scheduled to be cremated in the Eastern Cape, as Cape facilities battled with high volumes.

"The crematoriums in the Western Cape are not coping because of the numbers. One can wait three to four weeks for a body to be cremated, hence their capacity is running out, so we need to get bodies cremated as soon as possible."

Konyana has requested that the public remain aware of these delays, and bear with undertakers during this crisis.

