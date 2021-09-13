SA Tourism welcomes eased lockdown restrictions

Under this level, the curfew has been pushed back and is now from 11 pm until 4 am and you can also buy alcohol for off-site consumption on Fridays now.

CAPE TOWN - SA Tourism on Monday welcomed the move to adjusted level 2 of the national lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night relaxed the country's COVID-19 lockdown rules in light of the sustained decline in third wave coronavirus infections.

Under this level, the curfew has been pushed back and is now from 11 pm until 4 am.

You can also buy alcohol for off-site consumption on Fridays now.

All gatherings will now be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors, while 500 people will be allowed to gather outdoors.

“The good news for us is just all of us looking towards a 67% of our population having been vaccinated by December, I mean, that will be such a confidence boost to our destination,” said acting CEO Sthembiso Dlamini.

