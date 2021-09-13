Tirop, Teferi break World Records at Road To Records event World 10,000m bronze medallist Tirop took 28 seconds off the long-standing 10km world record, Sheila Chepkirui finished second in 30.17 and Nancy Jelagat was third in 30:50. Athletics

Adizero Road To Records JOHANNESBURG - The 10km and 5km marks fell as Kenyan Agnes Tirop clocked 30:01 and Ethiopian Senbere Teferi clocked 14:30 during Adizero Road to Records event in Germany, held on Sunday. World 10,000m bronze medallist Tirop took 28 seconds off the long-standing 10km world record, Sheila Chepkirui finished second in 30.17 and Nancy Jelagat was third in 30:50. Tirop and Chepkirui were part of a five-woman lead pack during the early stages of the 10km and passed through 4km in 12:07. A couple of minutes later, Tirop and Chepkirui broke away from the rest of their opponents. WORLD RECORDS



ICYMI, Senbere Teferi and Agnes Jebet Tirop lit up the adizero Road To Records event and set world records in the womens 5km (14:29) and 10km (30:01) respectively pic.twitter.com/gCwRrUSoVN AW (@AthleticsWeekly) September 12, 2021 Chepkirui then moved in front of Tirop and tried to force the pace but failed in making a break. The duo continued to run side by side for the best part of three kilometres, but Tirop started her long run for home with about six minutes to go. Tirop passed through 9km in 27:07 with a comfortable lead, she didn’t ease back for the final kilometre and covered it in another 2:54 to reach the finish line in 30:01. At the same event, the 2015 world 5000m silver medallist, Teferi set a 5km world record, six weeks after she finished 6th in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Theres fast. Then theres WTFaster than ever.



Agnes Jebet Tirop and Senbere Teferi set the pace for a new era of limitless potential, breaking the womens only 10k and 5k world records at adidas HQ.#adidas #adizero #adizeroadiospro pic.twitter.com/CfthDcdRLA adidas Running (@adidasrunning) September 12, 2021

Teferi reached 3km in 8:43 after having an eight-second lead over the chase pack, passing 4km in 12:07 and then ended with a 2:52 final kilometre to cross the finish line in 14:29.

Ethiopia's Teferi not only broke the women-only world record of 14:44 set by Beatrice Chepkoech and the 14:43 outright world record set by Sifan Hassan in a mixed-race, she also bettered the fastest 5km clocking in history of 14:32, set by Joyciline Jepkosgei before the distance became an official world record event.

In the men's 10km race, world record-holder Rhonex Kipruto won the men’s 10km in 26:43, the fourth-fastest time in history, while recently crowned world U20 champion Tadese Worku was second in 26:56, an Ethiopian U20 record.

Abel Kipchumba won the men’s half marathon in 58:48 with fellow Kenyan Alexander Mutiso Munyao taking second in 59:20, and Brenda Jepleting added to the Kenyan success with a dominant 1:06:52 victory in the women’s race.