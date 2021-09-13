Inanda shooting survivor now fears for her life with bullet still lodged in back

Nomawethu Gaxela was among five people who were wounded when gunmen opened fire, killing three others.

DURBAN - One of the survivors from the drive-by shooting at Inanda, north of Durban, at the weekend said that she feared for her life as doctors failed to remove a bullet from her body.



Gaxela said she was worried about the bullet still lodged inside her body.

She told Eyewitness News what happened: “Just when we started making our way inside the meeting, we heard gunshots and I said, let’s all get down only to realise that I was actually shot in the back.”

She said that doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Durban told her that they could not operate due to the depth of the bullet inside her.

She said this has left her fearing for her life and for her children.

Gaxela said that she could not continue with her duties: “This is painful as I have kids to take care off. They don’t have a father and only rely on me and my mother. I sell snacks for a living and due to this injury, I am not selling, I’m just sitting here.”

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it would take her to another hospital for further medical attention.

