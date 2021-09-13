Siphokazi Booi's family wait for DNA results of burnt human remains

Her family last saw her three days before the burnt beyond recognition body of a woman was discovered by White City residents.

CAPE TOWN - As the family of a Mbekweni woman awaits DNA results to confirm whether a burnt body that was recently found belongs to her, her boyfriend is expected back in court on Monday in connection with the crime.

Sithobele Qebe has been charged with assaulting and killing Siphokazi Booi.

He was arrested after the charred body was found at the Mbekweni Train Station earlier this month and while the identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed, it's strongly believed to be that of Booi.

Her family last saw her three days before the burnt beyond recognition body of a woman was discovered by White City residents.

A friend has informed authorities that she'd last seen the 27-year-old arguing with her boyfriend Qebe.

Booi's family said she was in an abusive relationship and just last month, they pleaded with her to leave Qebe after he allegedly beat her.

After that incident, Qebe was charged with assault but was later released on bail.

He was meant to appear in court for that matter in October and both murder and assault cases have now been combined.

The 30-year-old man intends bringing a bail application. The State will oppose it.

