Sahpra: Of 86 reports of deaths after COVID jabs, none linked to vaccinations

The regulator, the Health Department and other scientific bodies have been reporting on adverse events following immunisation.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that it had received 86 reports of deaths following COVID-19 immunisation.

However, experts said that none could be linked to vaccination.

The regulator, the Health Department and other scientific bodies have been reporting on adverse events following immunisation.

Vaccine recipients have again been encouraged to report any adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination.

Professor Hannelie Meyer, chairperson of the National Vaccine Immunisation Safety Expert Committee, said that 40 cases had been investigated to assess a possible link between vaccination and death.

"Among the 40 vaccine causality assessed, none of those were related to the COVID-19 vaccines we are using in South Africa."

Forty-six cases were still being scrutinised.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority's Pharmacovigilance Manager, Florah Matlala, explained that with any type of drug, they aimed to detect if there was an increase in the frequency of known adverse drug reactions or events being reported.

"We're trying to determine the relationship between the adverse event and the medicines itself and then we do a signal, which is safety information that was previously not understood or it is new information and you need more investigation into this to understand the relationship between the medicines and the action that has been identified."

More than 14.6 million coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered across South Africa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.