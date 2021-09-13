SA Council of Churches welcomes move to level 2

General Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said that this would enable people's economic and social life to function productively. But, he also has some concerns around adhering to regulations.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has welcomed government's move to adjusted alert level 2.

Gatherings will now be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. This includes religious services, political events and social gatherings.

General Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said that this would enable people's economic and social life to function productively. But, he also has some concerns around adhering to regulations.

"We obviously remain concerned that people do not seek advantage of the opening to assume that it means that the virus has left us. It just means that the infections are lower, in fact, not even low enough as it is yet to get to the positivity rate of 5% that is required."

Mpumlwana said that as the country moved to a lower level, the council was encouraging people to adhere to safety measures set out by government.

"We should, even as we go to level 2, be much more vigilant of the two only known measures that can protect us from this virus - the mask, social distancing and hygiene and ventilation - as well as for the long term, vaccination."

