Plato: Easing of lockdown will help businesses recover

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that the only way to move beyond the pandemic and the national lockdown was to greatly expand the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that easing of lockdown rules would further assist in business recovery.

Government on Sunday night relaxed lockdown rules under the Disaster Management Act to adjusted alert level 2.

Plato said that the only way to move beyond the pandemic and the national lockdown was to greatly expand the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Meanwhile, the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) has called on government to properly consult with the sector ahead of any changes to future lockdown regulations.

Basa CEO Patricia Pillay said that the beer industry would continue rolling out interventions to save lives and livelihoods.

"Basa, therefore, continues to call for proper consultation by government before considering any new regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19 over the coming months. We call on all liquor outlets and establishments to continue playing their part in enforcing the wearing of masks and social distancing in their establishments as well as any over-18-year-olds to please get vaccinated."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.