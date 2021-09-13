Parly concerned about threats to SSA investigators probing 'criminal elements'

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) on Monday said it's been briefed on a number of matters including Project Veza and how the SSA was infiltrated by 'criminal elements'.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has raised serious concerns about threats to State Security Agency (SSA) investigators looking into criminality within the intelligence service.

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) on Monday said that it had been briefed on a number of matters, including Project Veza, and how the SSA was infiltrated by “criminal elements”.

The JSCI has tabled its annual report to Parliament, where it details a number of challenges within state security and Crime Intelligence.

The committee said that it was briefed on Project Veza on two occasions over the last year.

Project Veza, which was a contentious topic at the Zondo Commission, was established to investigate allegations of criminality within the SSA between 2012 and 2018.

The committee said that threats were made against officials involved in the investigation and that protection was needed.

Some of the findings of Project Veza included an illegal vetting structure.

It said that the presidential support service for former President Jacob Zuma consumed most resources due to extensive travel.

It also found a toxicology unit was set up, which reported to the then president.

The committee has recommended that action be taken across the intelligence services.

