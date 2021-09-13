Paarl man accused of murdering girlfriend makes court appearance

Sithobele Qebe was arrested after a badly body burned body was discovered near Mbekweni train station two weekends ago.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Paarl has made another court appearance ahead of a bail application on Friday.

Sithobele Qebe was arrested after a badly burned body was discovered near Mbekweni train station two weekends ago.

Sithobele Qebe is back in the dock on Friday for a bail application following a postponement on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila said: “His lawyer told the court that they have an alternative address, which they will use for him to apply for bail. Between now and Friday, we will confirm the address and whether the accused lives in that community.”

DNA tests have yet to confirm whether the body is that of the missing 27-year-old woman.

However, relatives are convinced it's her and they said that she was last seen with the accused.

They've also claimed that he was abusive, and it's emerged that he was out on bail on a charge of assault at the time of his arrest.

He was meant to face that charge next month.

Following his arrest, angry community members destroyed Qebe's shack and his car was torched.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.