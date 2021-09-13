Officials: Some of the 106 bodies in overloaded truck died from COVID-19

The undertaker has been fined for overloading his truck and another vehicle had to be dispatched before he was allowed to continue his journey.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health on Sunday said some of 106 corpses discovered in a truck in Somerset West were COVID-19 related.

The truck was stopped on Saturday on the N2 as it was overloaded.

The driver was headed to the Eastern Cape with the bodies for cremation purposes.

READ: Investigations under way after overloaded truck found transporting 106 corpses

The undertaker has been fined for overloading his truck and another vehicle had to be dispatched before he was allowed to continue his journey. The man's paperwork was also found to be in order.

The Western Cape Health Department's forensic officials found that some of the bodies being carried had suffered COVID-19 related deaths.

"A lot of the bodies, many of them were COVID, but also not all of them were COVID-related bodies and those that were COVID-related were prepared in the manner and the requirement that they needed to be," said spokesperson Mark van Der Heever.

The matter has since been handed over to authorities in the Eastern Cape for further probing.

"We have communicated with the Eastern Cape traffic department, police department and with their health department as well, and they will then take it forward from here," he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.