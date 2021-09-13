Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs

Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s secretary general

African National Congress (ANC)’s embattled secretary general Ace Magashule has lost yet another court bid, this time the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, which has dismissed his application for leave to appeal with cost.

Magashule wanted to challenge the same court’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s secretary general.

He claimed the court erred in its findings and he has maintained his suspension was not consistent with both the ANC and the country’s constitutions.

He was suspended in May under the step aside resolution of the ANC, which dictates that those facing criminal charges should step aside or be suspended with immediate effect.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.