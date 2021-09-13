KZN ANC to help families of 3 women fatally shot during ANC meeting with burials

This announcement by KZN ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala came after he led a team and visited the affected families, who all seemed to be in dire situations.

DURBAN - The families of the three women shot and killed during an African National Congress (ANC) meeting in Inanda, north of Durban, over the weekend will be assisted with funeral arrangements.

This announcement by KZN ANC provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, came after he led a team and visited the affected families, who all seemed to be in dire situations.

As frustrations grows for these families, the party said that it would give a helping hand.

The KZN ANC's Sihle Zikalala said: “From the provincial office led by comrade Mdumiseni Ntuli, we are establishing a team that will come and work with the families and help them through the burial support.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.