KZN ANC: Deadly shooting at Inanda meeting nothing to do with candidate lists

The party insists that the incident must not be given any political connotations and must be seen as nothing more than a criminal act.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal insists that the drive-by shooting of three women outside of a party meeting in Inanda had nothing to do with the reopening of councillor candidate lists.

The ANC, which failed to register candidates - mostly from KwaZulu-Natal - to contest the upcoming local government elections, is now allowing for some of the steps missed in their processes to be revisited.

The three, who were killed outside a school, were attending an ANC community meeting.

ANC KZN spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, said that there was not a single ward or public representative candidate not accounted for in the province.

"We have had over 900 general and community meetings in this province. Not a single one of them had an incident of violence or where people were shot because of the contestation of positions. That's why this must be seen as a pure act of criminality."

