IEC: We'll need 200,000 workers to carry out November elections

The entity has less than two months to get ready for the polls which it admits will require 'extraordinary effort' to pull off.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Monday said that it needed 200,000 workers to carry out the 2021 local government elections.

The entity has less than two months to get ready for the polls, which it admits will require “extraordinary effort” to pull off.

The IEC said that it had already recruited the necessary staff for the elections and had completed training too.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said: “We’ve already recruited and trained and remember, we have always said that, technically, we will be ready to deliver the elections.”

The workers will be responsible for the registration of voters this weekend, followed by the extensive work of processing votes on election day and the counting and verification thereafter.

Mamabolo said that to deliver these elections by 1 November, it would take a huge effort.

“It will take an extraordinary effort. But it is possible and doable. We will spare no efforts to ensure that we give the country an elections as close as possible to the constitutional standards.”

The commission said that it anticipated between 1 million and 1.3 million people registering this weekend to vote.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.