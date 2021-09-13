IEC's interpretation of ConCourt order on elections is correct - Mamabolo

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo argues in the affidavit that the Constitutional Court’s order on the conducting of elections this year did not intend to limit the right for any voter who registered after the order.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) maintains that its interpretation of the Constitutional Court order is correct.

This is contained in its answering affidavit in the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application before the Constitutional Court to halt the reopening of candidate registrations.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo argues in the affidavit that the Constitutional Court’s order on the conducting of elections this year did not intend to limit the right for any voter who registered after the order.

He said that the order explicitly referred to amending the timetable, a process which allowed for the reopening of the candidates’ registration as being “reasonably necessary”.

Mamabolo said that they viewed the process of reopening voter registration this weekend as such and could not do so without extending candidates the same opportunity.

The DA has approached the court on an urgent basis seeking to set aside the IEC’s interpretation of the order as it claims that the decision seeks to advantage the African National Congress (ANC), which failed to register candidates to contest in 93 municipalities, and opening the registration process would grant it a second chance.

The IEC said that the court order authorised the commission to amend the 4 August timetable.

