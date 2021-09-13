Here’s how to get your pitch for business funding to stand out

Entrepreneurship training facilitator Lerato Matsau said SMME owners should not sell fiction; they should be transparent with all the information they provided.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

According to entrepreneurship training facilitator, Lerato Matsau, the art of pitching for funding requires a businessperson to be humble, honest, prepared and knowing how to use time well. Matsau was speaking at an Art of Pitching masterclass for SMMEs in the Free State, which was hosted by the Small Enterprise Development Agency this week.

It is one of nine different masterclasses which will be hosted across all the provinces. Its aim is to impart knowledge to SMMEs that will greatly increase their chances of pitching for investment funding successfully. Matsau said that SMME owners should not sell fiction. They should be transparent with all the information they provided.

“People who are investors have seen so many pitches that they can tell when something is not right,” she said. “They want to see that you have prepared yourself,” Matsau said that entrepreneurs must be prepared to answer very thorough questions in their pitch.

“You must provide a business model and inform them (investors) how you will make money, and what your revenue streams are,” she said. “They want to see real numbers, and you can’t cheat or make estimates because they will find out. “Investors want to know what you’re going to spend your money on, how much money will be coming in, how much money you want and how you will pay the investment loan if you are applying for one,” Matsau explained.

