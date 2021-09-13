Gautrain offers incentive to vaccinated commuters

The rail firm has launched a vaccination reward programme aimed at encouraging its customers to get jabbed.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain has become the latest company to incentivise South Africans for getting vaccinated.

Commuters who have proof of being inoculated will be rewarded with a voucher.

Gautrain's Kesagee Nayager explained: “The promotion is designed to reward our vaccinated customers with a shopping voucher up to the value of R250 when they purchase their weekly or monthly train product.”

More than 7 million people in South Africa are now fully vaccinated.

