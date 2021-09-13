Gauteng education dept opens phase 2 of 2022 new applications

The department said phase two would be for parents and guardians with children going to grade one or eight in the 2022 academic year, but were currently not in a public schooling system in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Phase two of the Gauteng Education Department's online application system is now open.

The portal went live at 8 am on Monday and is expected to close in October.

The department said phase two would be for parents and guardians with children going to grade one or eight in the 2022 academic year but were currently not in a public schooling system in Gauteng.

The provincial department has also kept applications for pupils in grade 7 open after more than over 40,000 parents failed to apply on time.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona has reminded parents to ensure that all details entered into the system are correct.

“Make sure that you have your necessary documents so that you upload those documents within seven days of applying or submit them to schools that you would have applied to,” he said.

