Eskom's 2 failures in quick succession disheartening - Yelland

Just last month, the power utility experienced an explosion at its Medupi power plant. On Saturday, a fire was reported at the Kendal power station resulting in half of the facility being out of service.

CAPE TOWN - Energy analyst Chris Yelland said that two Eskom failures in quick succession was disheartening.

Just last month, the power utility experienced an explosion at its Medupi power plant.

On Saturday, a fire was reported at the Kendal power station, resulting in half of the facility being out of service.

Both investigations remain under way.

Eskom said that it would communicate these findings in due time.

"It's clearly an indication that things are not right within Eskom Generation. It must be very disheartening for the team at Eskom to have these massive failures coming in quick succession but that is exactly what is happening, for example, that explosion at Medupi. We still don't know exactly what happened."

But Yelland said that it was highly unlikely that citizens would ever hear the outcome of these probes.

"They become very cagey about telling us exactly what happened. The reason for this is that there's very often very significant amount of money and disputes may arise with insurance companies, so the question is who is to blame? Was it negligence? Ultimately, we very seldom hear the intricate details."

The power utility said that no rolling blackouts were predicted at this stage following the fire at the Kendal power station.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.