Eskom: No load shedding expected yet after Kendal Power Station fire

One of the units at the Mpumalanga plant tripped on Saturday and caught alight.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Monday said it was not expecting to turn off your electricity as a result of the fire at its Kendal Power Plant.

One of the units at the Mpumalanga plant tripped on Saturday and caught alight.

Two other units were also affected and were subsequently shut down.

The power utility's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “While Eskom we do not anticipate that any load shedding will be implemented as a result of the incident and we urge members of the public to continue using electricity sparingly to assist the county. We will keep the public informed should there be any significant changes in the power system.”

While the two faulty units are scheduled to be up and running sometime this week, Mantshantsha said unit one would return to service in the next two months.

“Units two and three of the power station, which were shut down following the damage to unit one’s generator transformer, will be returned to service this this week unit one will be returned to service during November 2021.”

A probe to establish the cause of the fire is under way.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.