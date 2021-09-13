EC woman, 5 co-accused due in court for husband, mother-in-law’s murder

The man and his mother were shot dead at their home in Mkatazo village on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A woman and five other people are expected in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court, In the Eastern Cape, on Monday after she allegedly plotted the murder of her husband and mother-in-law.

The man and his mother were shot dead at their home in Mkatazo village on Thursday.

Three pistols and ammunition were seized as evidence.

The police's Siphokazi Mawisa said: “The suspects, aged between 23 and 55 years, were charged for conspiracy to murder, possessions of unlicenced firearms and ammunition and murder.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.