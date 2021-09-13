Diede de Groot completes the first Golden Slam in wheelchair tennis The 24-year-old Dutchwoman joined Stefanie Graf as a tennis player to complete the Golden Slam or winning all four majors and the gold medal in the same year, with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 2 seed and longtime rival Yui Kamiji inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. Diede de Groot

Dylan Alcott JOHANNESBURG - Wheelchair tennis ace Diede de Groot reminded the world why she has been the best wheelchair tennis player for the past five years when she become the first player to complete the golden slam in wheelchair tennis after winning all four majors, the Paralympic gold medal and winning the US Open final on Sunday. The 24-year-old Dutchwoman joined Stefanie Graf as a tennis player to complete the Golden Slam or winning all four majors and the gold medal in the same year, with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 2 seed and longtime rival Yui Kamiji inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. A golden moment for Diede de Groot!



The legend completes the Golden Slam by winning the #USOpen

De Groot told US Open: "I think it really has been the main goal for me over the past few weeks. There's a lot of pressure on it. There's a lot of pressure from the outside. You need to manage that. You need to sort of focus on the things that you need to focus on.

"I did that very well in this tournament. I think in the final sort of showed I was a little bit nervous, I wasn't really I guess on top of my game. I think everyone could see there was pressure to get that Golden Slam. I'm so happy to have it."

