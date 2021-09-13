DA wants govt to end all lockdown restrictions

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the only reason for further restrictions would be to allow people over the age of 18 years old the chance to get vaccinated.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce an end date for all lockdown restrictions as well as the National State of Disaster.

Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced the country's move to adjusted level 2 of the national lockdown.

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa eases COVID-19 restrictions

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday said the only reason for further restrictions would be to allow people over the age of 18 years old the chance to get vaccinated.

“Since the 18 to 35-year-old group have had access to the vaccine from 20 August, this deadline must now be well within our side, at the very latest, it should happen by mid-November, which would give this age cohort a full 12 weeks to get both jobs,” the DA leader said.

Steenhuisen said announcing an end date for the lockdown would give businesses an opportunity to map their way forward.

“It's not something that can be decided and announced at the last minute, as this would put even more businesses and jobs in jeopardy. If business owners know that there will be no more restrictions and curfews on the 15th of November, they can try to make plans to bridge in businesses over the period until then,” he said.

Meanwhile, the IFP said the move, particularly adjusted regulations around gatherings, would give the party a chance to campaign with more freedom.

The Beer Association of South Africa has also welcomed government's announcement, saying the easing of restrictions would provide some reprieve for businesses hard hit by pandemic.

