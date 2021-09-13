CT opens memorial gardens in honour of COVID-19 victims

More than a dozen trees were recently planted at six sites to commemorate the lives of those lost to the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - Memorial gardens in honour of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 have been opened across Cape Town.

Cape Town Community Services and Health Councillor Zahid Badroodien: "The trees that we have planted are in a circle, symbolising the circle of life, and as these grow and as they thrive, it will be a testimony to the lives and the memories of all those who have passed away as a result of COVID-19."