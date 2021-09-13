Go

CT opens memorial gardens in honour of COVID-19 victims

More than a dozen trees were recently planted at six sites to commemorate the lives of those lost to the coronavirus.

One of the trees planted by the City of Cape Town to commemorate those who succumbed to COVID-19. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Memorial gardens in honour of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 have been opened across Cape Town.

Cape Town Community Services and Health Councillor Zahid Badroodien: "The trees that we have planted are in a circle, symbolising the circle of life, and as these grow and as they thrive, it will be a testimony to the lives and the memories of all those who have passed away as a result of COVID-19."

The launch of the memorial garden coincides with Arbor Month, which is celebrated in September.

The number of people who lost their lives due to COVID19 in the Western Cape passed the 19,000 mark this week.

Nationally, nearly 85,000 deaths have been recorded.

