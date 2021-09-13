COVID-19: SA’s toll nears 85k after 126 more deaths
These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have brought the national death toll to 84,877.
JOHANNESBURG - According to the latest data from the health department, 126 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus.
Over that same period, 3,961 tests came back positive.
On the vaccine front, almost 16.7 million jabs have been administered here on home soil so far.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 667 296 with a recovery rate of 93,3%.
