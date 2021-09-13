Go

COVID-19: SA’s toll nears 85k after 126 more deaths

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have brought the national death toll to 84,877.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - According to the latest data from the health department, 126 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have brought the national death toll to 84,877.

Over that same period, 3,961 tests came back positive.

On the vaccine front, almost 16.7 million jabs have been administered here on home soil so far.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 667 296 with a recovery rate of 93,3%.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA