Chaka becomes first black woman among NFL game officials

NEW YORK - Maia Chaka was added to the NFL's game officials list for the 2021 season on Friday, making her the league's first black woman on the officiating staff.

"I am honoured to be selected as an NFL official," Chaka said. "But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture."

Chaka has worked in American football contests in the collegiate Pac-12 Conference and Conference USA as well as pre-season NFL contest duties.

She was selected for the NFL's officiating development program in 2014, exposing top collegiate game officials to some of the experiences NFL game officials face to determine their ability to handle NFL games.

"Maia's years of hard work, dedication and perseverance –- including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program –- have earned her a position as an NFL official," said NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

"Maia is a trailblazer as the first black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field."

Chaka, a health and physical education school teacher in Virginia Beach, Virginia, graduated from Norfolk State in 2006 with an education degree.

The NFL's first woman game official was Sarah Thomas, who in 2015 became the first woman to officiate in an NFL game. Last month, Thomas became the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl, serving as a down judge.