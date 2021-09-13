Case of EC woman, 5 men accused of murdering husband, mother-in-law postponed

The suspects appeared in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court earlier on Monday following the murder of a 46-year-old man and his 81-year-old mother who were shot dead at their home in Mkatazo Village on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A case involving five Eastern Cape men and a woman who allegedly instigated the murder of her husband and mother-in-law has been postponed to next week.

The suspects appeared in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court earlier on Monday following the murder of a 46-year-old man and his 81-year-old mother who were shot dead at their home in Mkatazo Village on Thursday.

It's believed that Notheko Gquthani acted as a mastermind, by hiring hitmen to murder her relatives.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Luxolo Tyali said: “Five men aged between 25 and 55 appeared in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court. They are facing two counts of murder, two are facing another count of robbery and they are also facing counts on the conspiracy to commit murder.”

The case has been remanded to 22 September for a formal bail application.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device