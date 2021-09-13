Bulls' Currie Cup final win close to a perfect performance - White

The Bulls' win on Saturday was the biggest winning margin ever in a Currie Cup final as they defeated the Sharks 44-10 at Loftus Versfeld.

CAPE TOWN - For the first time in the Currie Cup’s 130-year history, there were two finals in one year and the Bulls were crowned champions in both – it also happened to be against the same opponent, the Sharks.

"That was probably close to a perfect performance based on the fact that we took chances when they were given to us. When questions were asked of us, we made the right reads," said coach Jake White after the game.

The Pretoria side, led by captain Marcell Coetzee on the night, were dominant in all facets of the game, scoring six tries to one in their thumping of the Sharks. The only try scored by the visitors came off a mistake by the Bulls and it was Thomas du Toit that crossed the whitewash.

White went on to say: “The jersey is helluva important, and when they play like they did tonight, I’m sure the supporters and everybody that’s involved with the Bulls will be very, very proud.”

Forward Elrigh Louw, nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, was deservedly named ‘Champion of the Match’.

In a post-match interview on SuperSport, Coetzee said: “We said before the game, ‘A champion arrives’, and these boys definitely arrived today! Very proud of them.”