Baby reunited with mom hours after vehicle hijacked in CT

The vehicle was hijacked in Observatory on Monday morning and the suspect drove off with the baby strapped in his car seat at the back.

CAPE TOWN - A 7-month-old baby has been reunited with his mother hours after they were targeted in a hijacking in Cape Town.

The car was later found abandoned in Mowbray.

Police were then deployed to Maitland after they received information that a woman had rescued a child after hearing him cry.

The baby had apparently been dropped on the side of the road, still strapped to his car seat.

The baby's mother, Alicia Lamprecht, said that they were doing well.

"I'm not sure who found him, I'm just glad that I have my baby. I'm not sure what happened. He's OK, he just smiles, he didn't even cry. He's such a gentle boy, he didn't even cry," Lamprecht said.

