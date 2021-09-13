Babita Deorakan murder case postponed after accused unable to consult lawyers

Babita Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in Winchester Hills, southern Johannesburg last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against six men accused of murdering senior Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran, has been postponed to next month.

Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in Winchester Hills, southern Johannesburg last month.

It’s believed that she was targeted for blowing the whistle on a multimillion-rand PPE tender scandal.

The six men made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court where it was revealed that they have only consulted with their lawyers twice due to challenges at the Johannesburg prison.

One of the lawyers attributed this challenge to a broken intercom system at the facility.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Mjonondwane said: “It emerged in court that they were unable to consult with their clients, hence the request for a further postponement. The matter has been set for 1 and 5 October.”

Mjonondwane said that they could not rule out the possibility of making more arrests.

