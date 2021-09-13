Babita Deokaran’s alleged killers expected to apply for bail

Babita Deokaran, who was the department’s acting chief financial officer, was shot outside her home in Mondeor last month just moments after returning from the school run.

JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects charged with the murder of senior Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

The accused, who are all from KwaZulu-Natal, are expected to apply for bail.

Deokaran, who was the department’s acting chief financial officer, was shot outside her home in Mondeor last month just moments after returning from the school run.

The slain whistleblower was assisting the Special Investigating Unit in its investigation into the multimillion-rand personal protective equipment tender corruption that’s rocked the provincial health department.

Prosecutors and detectives have, for the past two weeks, been building their case against the alleged hitmen who are facing charges of murder and being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.