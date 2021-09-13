Another body found in river in search for alleged Mfuleni mob justice victims

Authorities have been looking for the bodies of four young men - aged 15 to 23 - who were apparently killed in a mob justice attack for stealing.

CAPE TOWN - Another body has been found in a river running through an informal settlement in Mfuleni.

It's yet to be identified, but authorities have been looking for the bodies of four young men - aged 15 to 23 - who were apparently killed in a mob justice attack for stealing.

According to police, the body of 15-year-old Asonele Wanga was found in the river over the weekend.

A second body was recovered on Monday but it's yet to be identified.

Police said that the search continued.

Two of the young men killed in the mob justice attack are brothers.

When police divers started the search over a week ago, they discovered two other bodies in the river but those were not linked to the vigilante attack and have not yet been identified.

