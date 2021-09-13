ANC welcomes High Court's dismissal of Magashule bid to challenge suspension

African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said that Monday’s court outcomes confirmed that resolutions of the ANC were not designed to take away the rights of individuals.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the Gauteng High Court’s dismissal of secretary-general Ace Magashule’s bid to challenge his suspension.

The court, which dismissed this bid with costs, said that it did not believe that another court would come to a different conclusion.

Magashule was challenging the court on its August judgment upholding his suspension.

He took the ANC to court following his suspension in May – he wanted it to be declared invalid and unconstitutional while seeking to affirm his right to place party president, Cyril Ramaphosa on suspension.

ANC spokesperson Mabe: "We effectively now confirm and affirm that that decision without having read the full decision or order but it does give a sense of confirmation that the rules of the ANC are not designed to take away the rights of individuals."

