5,015 NC school girls fell pregnant between April 2020 & June 2021 - dept

JOHNNESBURG - More than 5,000 school girls in the Northern Cape have been impregnated between April 2020 and June 2021.

The provincial Department of Education has raised concerns about the alarming number of pregnant teenagers, saying some were as young as 10.

The department said the prevalence of teenage pregnancies in the province was mostly attributed to social ills within communities, including alcohol and drug abuse as well as educators sexually assaulting pupils.

“Last year, when the pandemic started until the end of June this year, we recorded 5,015 pregnant cases of girls between the ages of 10 and 19. Of those, 154 is accounted for by girls between the ages of 10 and 14,” said MEC Zolile Monakali on Sunday.

