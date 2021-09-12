Zikalala condemns "brutal assassinations" of 3 ANC members in Inanda

Police said the women were allegedly attacked by occupants of a vehicle who opened fire before fleeing the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikakala has called on the police to hunt down suspects who killed three women in Inanda during an ANC branch meeting on Saturday.

“We are deeply shocked, concerned and saddened by these brutal assassinations,” Zikalala said.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the province echoed Zikalala’s statement, condemning what it called a barbaric incident.

“We note with disgust that such brutal killings occurred at a time when the ANC and other political parties are currently gearing themselves up for the local government elections scheduled for the 1st of November 2021. It concerning and disheartening that the party’s internal contest can lead to such an unfortunate incident leading to the loss of life and injury to others,” the party said.

The party also called on any witnesses with information to assist police with information to apprehend the killers.

“The ANC, as a champion of democracy, wants to reiterate its mandate of allowing people to elect their leaders, no member nor supporters should ever be intimidated or prohibited from exercising their constitutional rights. We call on the law enforcement agencies to bring those who committed this callous crime to book speedily. We further call upon the community to remain calm during this difficult time and allow the law to take its cause.”

