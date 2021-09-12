DA doesn't want a coalition government for Joburg: Solly Msimanga

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the party had no desire to be part of a coalition government in the City of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said on Saturday that the party had no desire to be part of a coalition government in the City of Johannesburg.

Msimanga was speaking during the party's Johannesburg mayoral election campaign launch in the city centre.

The DA was in a partnership with other parties after the 2016 local government elections when no party won majority votes in the city.

That agreement collapsed after Herman Mashaba resigned from his position at the DA.

Msimanga explained, “We don't want to go into a coalition government. We want to get into these offices with a clear mandate of delivering to the people without depending on others.

National DA leader John Steenhuisen agreed, saying “we want an outright majority and then we want an even bigger majority after that.”

The DA put forward former health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse as their mayoral candidate for the province.

Leaders of political parties have hit the ground running as their campaigns gain momentum as the clock ticks down to the 1 November local government polls.

