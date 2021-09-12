WATCH LIVE: President says SA to move to adjusted level 2 lockdown on Monday

The president's address follows meetings held by the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will move to an adjusted level 2 lockdown as of Monday 13 September.

This will result in changes revolving around curfew times and the number of people who may gather, as well as the sale of alcohol.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa said there had been a sustained reduction in the number of infections, despite the fact that the third wave was not entirely over yet across all parts of the country.

The address follows meetings held by the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

When announcing the address, the President's office said that as South Africa rolled out its COVID–19 vaccination programme, government and social partners were continuously monitoring infection, treatment, recovery and vaccination rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.