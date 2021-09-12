WATCH LIVE: 21st annual Steve Biko memorial lecture

The World Health Organization (WHO) Sub-Saharan Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, is delivering the 21st annual Steve Biko memorial lecture, hosted by the Steve Biko Foundation.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organization (WHO) Sub-Saharan Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, is delivering the 21st annual Steve Biko memorial lecture, hosted by the Steve Biko Foundation.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.