Suspension against ANC councillor Andile Lungisa set aside

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa’s suspension from the party has been set aside by the National Disciplinary Committee.

The committee said Lungisa could not be punished twice because he has already served a prison sentence for the same offence.

It also found the provincial disciplinary committee that suspended him was not properly constituted.

The former councillor was suspended for 18 months by the party's Eastern Cape provincial disciplinary committee in June.

The suspension came after his 2018 conviction for assaulting DA councillor Rano Kayser by smashing a glass jug over his head.

Lungisa was sentenced to two years in prison and later released on parole after serving two months.

