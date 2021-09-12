'One of SA's greatest freedom fighters': 44th anniversary of Biko's death marked

The Biko family, friends and dignitaries held their annual commemoration at his gravesite in Ginsberg, Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - On this day 44 years ago, one of the most prolific and sharpest minds to have led the struggle for the emancipation of oppressed South Africans from the brutal apartheid regime died at the hands of police.

South Africa marked the anniversary of Black Consciousness co-founder and leader, Steve Biko, on Sunday.

Biko died at the young age of 31 after being stripped naked, beaten over an extended period and loaded onto the back of a police van to be driven from Port Elizabeth to the Pretoria prison hospital on 12 September 1977.

He is credited with, among other things, inspiring young people in Soweto and Langa to stage the youth uprisings on 16 June of the previous year.

The Biko family, friends and dignitaries held their annual commemoration at his gravesite in Ginsberg, Eastern Cape.