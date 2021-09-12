Level 2 lockdown? Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday night

It is expected that President Cyril Ramaphosa will move the country to level 2 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday on the latest interventions by government in response to the coronavirus.

South Africa is currently on level 3 lockdown, with the sale of alcohol prohibited between 6pm on Thursday nights and Sundays, social gatherings limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outside.

Most provinces in the country are officially over the third wave of infections.

It is expected that Ramaphosa will move the country to level 2 lockdown.

"As South Africa rolls out its COVID–19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment, recovery and vaccination rates, rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures," Ramaphosa's office said.

