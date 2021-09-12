Holyfield beaten by Belfort via first-round TKO Evander ‘The Real Deal’ Holyfield hasn’t fought since defeating Brian Nielsen via 10th-round TKO on May 7, 2011. Boxing

Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort JOHANNESBURG - Former heavyweight world champion Evander ‘The Real Deal’ Holyfield was on the canvas twice during his two-minute defeat to former UFC champion Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort, on Saturday night. Vitor Belforts pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield.



Holyfield said he was not hurt and protested the stoppage, suggesting a potential boxing match with former rival Mike Tyson.

Holyfield, who is 58 years old, is a former undisputed heavyweight champion and recorded 44-10 with two drawn and 29 knockouts with one no-contest during his career.

He hasn’t fought since defeating Brian Nielsen via 10th-round TKO on May 7, 2011.

The fight against Belfort was meant to be a comeback, but it did not go as planned.

At, 44-years-old, Belfort is a former UFC heavyweight champion of the world, has a 1-0 career boxing record, but hasn’t competed in either boxing or mixed martial arts since May 12, 2018.

The official result of the match was Vitor Belfort defeats Evander Holyfield via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:49 of Round 1 of what was meant to be an eight-round fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Holyfield had stepped in to fight ‘The Phenom’ on short notice after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight was moved from California to Florida because Holyfield was unable to get licensed in California.

After the fight ‘The Phenom’ called out Jake Paul for a $30 million winner-take-all showdown on Triller.