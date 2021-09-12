eThekwini efforts to rebuild tourism sector yielding ‘positive results’

To resuscitate the sector and create jobs, the city launched programmes that it hopes will return the metro to its former glory.

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality has said efforts to revive its tourism sector following the devastation caused by the July civil unrest were slowly yielding positive results.

September is tourism month and falls against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In a bid to resuscitate the sector and create jobs, the city launched tourism month programmes that it hoped would return the metro to its former glory.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said, "The centre is starting to recuperate, and we are seeing a lot of achievements, hence we are ready to host tourists coming to the city. During the lockdown we've been promoting our city to encourage people to reimagine eThekwini beyond COVID-19."

