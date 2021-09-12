EC woman arrested for orchestrating hit on her husband & mother-in-law aged 81
The incident happened in Mkhathazo village on Thursday when the man and his mother (81) were at home when gunmen opened fire, killing them.
CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape woman and five others have been arrested in Elliotdale in connection with the murder of her husband and mother-in-law.
It's believed the woman hired hitmen to kill her spouse and his elderly mother.
"Police did not rest and investigated the case thoroughly and managed to arrest these suspects. Police also recovered three unlicensed firearms with three magazines and 34 live ammunition,” said the police's Siphokazi Mawisa.
The six suspects have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They're scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Meanwhile in George, Western Cape, police have opened an inquest docket after human remains were found near a railway.
"Preliminary investigations revealed that a security official patrolling in the vicinity made the discovery," said the police's Chris Spies.
The remains, which were at an advanced stage of decomposition, were discovered on Friday in a gulley, adjacent to the railway line.
A post-mortem will be conducted early this week to determine the cause of death.
