EC woman arrested for orchestrating hit on her husband & mother-in-law aged 81

The incident happened in Mkhathazo village on Thursday when the man and his mother (81) were at home when gunmen opened fire, killing them.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape woman and five others have been arrested in Elliotdale in connection with the murder of her husband and mother-in-law.

It's believed the woman hired hitmen to kill her spouse and his elderly mother.

"Police did not rest and investigated the case thoroughly and managed to arrest these suspects. Police also recovered three unlicensed firearms with three magazines and 34 live ammunition,” said the police's Siphokazi Mawisa.

The six suspects have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They're scheduled to appear in court on Monday.