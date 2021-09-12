De Lille launches GOOD manifesto & ex-Bok coach de Villiers as mayoral candidate

Like many others, Patricia de Lille made a host of promises about ensuring essential services are delivered in communities.

JOHANNESBURG - Good party leader, Patricia de Lille has promised to escalate service delivery issues in all municipalities that they contest in during this year’s local government elections.

De Lille launched her party’s manifesto at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo.

Leaders of various political parties have been out and about this week to introduce their candidates and try garner supporters.

Like many others, de Lille made a host of promises about ensuring essential services are delivered in communities.

“We’ll bring a new deal which will bring in services, jobs and infrastructure.”

The land issue has been on the government's agenda for some time and de Lille said they have a suitable policy to resolve this.

“We will take state-owned land and we will service the land and we will demarcate a proper township with proper roads,” she said.

The party also announced its mayoral candidates, with former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers expected to contest in Drakenstein City.