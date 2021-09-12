DA Joburg mayoral candidate Phalatse urges residents to vote for ‘real change’

Dr Mpho Phalatse has promised to address the most burning issues, including corruption, continuous water cuts and land invasions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s Joburg mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse on Saturday urged city residents to vote for her party to realise "real change".

Phalatse was speaking during her campaign launch outside council chambers in the city centre. She was flagged by party federal leader John Steenhuisen and Gauteng leader Solly Msimang.

A medical doctor by profession, Phalatse promised to address some of the most burning issues, including corruption, continuous water cuts and land invasions that had plagued the city for years.

But Phalatse said the City of Gold could return it to its former glory should she take over.

"We will start by getting basic service delivery back on track. The people of Johannesburg will have a champion, a friend [who is] wholeheartedly committed."

She also spoke about security issues, saying “Residents deserve to feel safe … my administration can roll out real solutions on its own to make sure you feel safe and secure.”

With the ANC yet to announce its candite, Phalatse will be up against her former boss Herman Mashaba who is running for the post as Action SA’s candidate.

