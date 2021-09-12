COVID vaccination approved for minors in South Africa

The use of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for children 12 years and older.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has granted the approval.

This becomes the first vaccine against the virus approved for minors in the country.

It comes after the first child was vaccinated with one of two doses of the Sinovac vaccine on Friday, as part of the Numolux global trial.

The United States and various other countries have already started vaccinating children of 12 years and older with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

In South Africa, 2,000 children between the ages of six months and 17 years old are part of the Sinovac vaccine global study that will include 14,000 children across the world.

DAILY UPDATE

The daily COVID-19 fatality rate seems to have decreased slightly from the previous reporting cycle with a further 143 people succumbing to the virus.

This brings the total number of deaths since the outbreak on our shores to 84,751.

5,309 new cases were identified, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,854,234.

This increase represents a 10.7% positivity rate.

There has been an increase of 184 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours as well.

