Cope calls for Ramaphosa to resign following Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) said on Sunday that it believed President Cyril Ramaphosa was consulted on the decision to place former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

Zuma was granted medical parole last week after serving just two months of a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

The Medical Parole Advisory Board found his condition stable and refused the application brought by his doctors, but that decision was overruled by correctional services boss Arthur Fraser.

Cope said that following Fraser's defiance there was no way that Zuma would've been granted medical parole without Ramaphosa's knowledge.

Spokesperson Denis Bloem said, “Cyril Ramaphosa must resign as the president of the country immediately. It is not possible that the president and the minister of correctional services Ronald Lamola was not consulted on this high-profile medical parole of Zuma. COPE have said all the time that Zuma was not alone in this corruption project.”

