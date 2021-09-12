Go

Australia beat South Africa 28-26 in 2021 Rugby Championship

Quade Cooper held his nerve to hand Australia a nail-biting 28-26 Rugby Championship upset of world champions South Africa.

Australia's Quade Cooper passes the ball during the Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast on 12 September 2021. Picture: AFP
Australia's Quade Cooper passes the ball during the Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast on 12 September 2021. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Quade Cooper held his nerve to nail a penalty after the final whistle on his international comeback Sunday to hand Australia a nail-biting 28-26 Rugby Championship upset of world champions South Africa.

The 33-year-old, in his first Test in four years, slotted seven-from-seven kicks to score 23 of the Wallabies points in a triumphant return.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA